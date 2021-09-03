Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

‘We really need you’: Blood bank expands capacity in Aberdeen and Inverness as stocks run low

By David Mackay
September 3, 2021, 6:46 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 6:48 pm
Capacity has been expanded at Aberdeen and Inverness blood donor centres for more people to donate. Photo: DCT Media
Blood bank bosses in the north and north-east are urging people to make a special effort to donate in the coming weeks as stocks begin to dip.

The resumption of routine hospital procedures coupled with increased demand at A&E has resulted in demand for blood jumping by 10% since Level 0 Covid restrictions were lifted.

It means supplies of O+ and O- blood groups have dipped to just four days worth while teams aim to always keep a minimum of six days in supply.

Blood bank bosses have now increased capacity at both Aberdeen and Inverness donor centres to boost stocks while urging people to make an effort to donate.

Why are supplies running low?

A&E departments across the country are experiencing a surge in demand as lockdown restrictions ease.

A trend of patients arriving with a more urgent need for treatment has also been reported.

Meanwhile, blood bank donor sessions continue to operate with capacity restrictions due to social distancing still being required in healthcare environments.

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher, head of donor services in the north. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

And some previously regular venues still remain unavailable due to them being used for Covid vaccination clinics while others, including schools, cannot be booked to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

The blood bank has now created new Friday sessions in both Aberdeen and Inverness to try and create space to meet the extra demand.

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher, head of donor services in the north, said: “We always have a great response from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire when we ask them to come and donate.

“We aim to maintain health stocks of between five and 10 days and we’ve dipped below that at the moment – so we are asking people to make that extra special effort to come out at the moment.”

Special plea for O+ and O- donors

The blood bank has issued a particularly urgent call for O+ and O- groups to attend and donate.

Supplies of the groups are particularly low at the moment with both being particularly vital.

O- blood is the type given in emergency and trauma situations as well as being given to new-born babies.

Meanwhile, O+ is the most common blood group, meaning it can provide help to the most amount of people.

Dr Armstrong-Fisher added: “We really want to try and build a group of regular donors for the future because only 4% of the eligible population donates.

“It’s not just needed for emergency situations, there are patients who need life-sustaining donations 365 days a year.”

Blood bank appointments can be booked online here. Anyone with questions about donating should call 0345 90 90 999. 

