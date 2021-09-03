Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency services rush to attend car and motorbike crash on Aberdeen roundabout

By Kirstin Tait
September 3, 2021, 7:33 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 7:39 pm
Emergency services are currently attending a crash between a car and a motorbike in Aberdeen.

At around 6.50pm on Friday, police received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout at Asda in Garthdee, involving a car and a motorbike.

Eyewitnesses at the scene report seeing a man who appears to have been knocked off his motorbike.

Emergency services are currently in attendance, including police and an ambulance.

Any injuries are not known at this time.

The road remains open but traffic could be delayed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.50pm on Friday,  September 3, we received a report of a crash at the roundabout at Garthdee outside Asda involving a car a motorbike.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

More to follow.

 

