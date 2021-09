Westminster to fund quarantine stays for COP26 attendees from red list countries Westminster is to fund hotel quarantine stays for delegates travelling to COP26 from red list countries.

Sasol, CEF team up on South Africa gas imports plan Sasol and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on accelerating gas developments in South Africa.

Orsted and ATP’s planned bid for North Sea energy island takes step forward Orsted and ATP’s plan to bid for a “bold and visionary” man-made energy island in the North Sea have taken a step forward.