How tough are Tour of Britain cyclists? Watch as I learn the hard way

Approaching the summit of Cairn O’Mount, the crowning jewel of the final stage of this year’s Tour of Britain, I wanted to be literally anywhere else – but the feeling of regret began long before I had climbed into the saddle.

As soon as the words “I’ve got a bike” left my mouth after my boss asked if we could go out and ride part of the route, I was wondering what I’d let myself in for.

I am a very casual cyclist, and Cairn O’Mount is well-known even among the most hardened bike riders as being not for the faint-hearted, so I was filled with dread and regret in equal volume.

Nevertheless, I dug my trusty steed out of the shed and prepared myself for the inevitable struggle ahead.

‘Hardest feat of my life’

Joining me was Erin Murphy, one of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club’s top junior members who climbs Cairn O’Mount regularly as part of her training.

Unlike me, Erin IS a “proper” cyclist and competes in races all over the country, so she was well-placed to provide the lowdown on what the professionals will face on Sunday.

Over the past few years I have run half marathons and walked 26 miles in a day as part of the Kiltwalk, but this was the hardest feat I’ve ever managed.

I’m in decent physical condition – I run, play football and am rarely off the golf course – but any hopes I had harboured that it might not be *that* bad were quickly dispelled.

In fact, the first part of the ascent from Clatterin’ Brig, with its 16% gradient, left me gasping for breath – and it didn’t get any easier the higher we climbed.

Watch to find out how I got on.