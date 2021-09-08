Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

First dose Covid jags to be made available at Tour of Britain finale

By David Mackay
September 8, 2021, 11:36 am
First doses of Covid jabs will be available at the Tour of Britain finale in Aberdeen. Photo: PA
NHS Grampian teams will be poised to administer Covid jabs at the Tour of Britain finale in Aberdeen.

Health workers will be at the special activity village due to be set up for the event in the Queens Links and Beach Esplanade area.

Large crowds are expected on Sunday to witness pro cyclists power to the line in the final stage of the Tour of Britain race.

We are delighted to announce that the vaccination team will be at the The Tour Of Britain Activity Village at Queens…

Posted by NHS Grampian on Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Now it has been confirmed people will be able to pick up Covid jags at drop-in sessions while attending the event.

NHS Grampian will be administering first doses for anyone over 16 years old between 10.30am and 4pm on Sunday.

