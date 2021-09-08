Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

Two in dock over alleged ‘danger of life’ assault with blade and hammer

By Danny McKay
September 8, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 5:05 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Two men have appeared in court charged with a serious assault “to the danger of life” involving a blade and hammer.

Police were contacted over two incidents within the space of five minutes at Sheddocksley playing fields on Monday evening, first in relation to a report of a dog being attacked by another dog, and then to an alleged serious assault on a man.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital following the alleged assault.

And now two men have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, with one of them also facing a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Men facing danger of life charge

Craig Dick, 34, and Craig Strachan 26, both faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

It is understood the allegation involves the use of a blade and a hammer.

Dick also faced a charge relating to a dog being “dangerously out of control”, as well as a charge of assault to injury and robbery and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Meanwhile, Strachan also faced two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

No plea during hearing

The men, both of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the hearing.

The case against them was committed for further examination and Strachan was granted bail while Dick was remanded in custody.

Dick is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

No date was fixed for Strachan’s next appearance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.45 pm on Monday, September 6, a woman reported that her cavapoochon dog had allegedly been attacked and seriously injured by a Staffordshire pit bull terrier in the Sheddocksley Playing Fields.

“In a separate incident, but nearby, around 8.50pm, police were called after a 35-year-old man was allegedly seriously assaulted also within the playing fields. He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment.”

Toni Bennett, the owner of the cavapoochon dog, named Ziggy, which was allegedly attacked, spoke of her devastation and the horror injuries.

