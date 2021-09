UIOGS: driving the final steps in commercialisation and production Government and industry leaders to gather this month for the return of the Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit.

NOC in talks with Schlumberger as debt concern mounts Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) reassured Schlumberger on September 12 that there was a plan to pay down debts.

Johnston Carmichael forms new team to support energy transition Business advisory and accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has a created a new expert team focussed on the energy transition.