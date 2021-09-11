Disgruntled north-east passenger speaks out after Ryanair cancel Aberdeen to Portugal route early

A disgruntled north-east passenger has spoken about his disappointment after his flights home from Portugal next month were cancelled.

Ryanair had planned to stop all flights between Aberdeen and Faro as of October 30.

However, they have now emailed passengers to advise them that for “operational reasons” their flights home from Portugal have been cancelled.

The budget airline has now announced that they will cease flights between Aberdeen and Faro from September 25, blaming “the constant changing of the rules”.

The passenger, who wishes to remain anonymous, has described this as “inconvenient” and “child-practice”.

He is due to fly to Faro from Aberdeen on September 21 for around six weeks, planning to return on the airline’s last direct flight back to the UK on October 30.

They could fly through Amsterdam, which then means visiting two countries with different Covid regulations.

Alternatively, they could fly back to an airport in England and find a connecting flight from there.

He said: “There are people who are due to fly out tomorrow for two weeks who will not now be able to get back.

“We will probably suffer less than families that have booked, and it’s them I feel sorry for.

“They will have all kinds of additional hassle and it’s a shame for them.”

Why has Ryanair cancelled the route?

Ryanair has explained that they have cancelled their flights due to the ever-changing Covid regulations in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the airline said: “The UK’s shambolic traffic light system continues to cause untold damage to the aviation industry.

“This constant go-stop-go-stop approach is only damaging customer confidence and the UK is now lagging behind the rest of Europe on international travel and connectivity.

“The constant changing of the rules is damaging consumer confidence and has forced Ryanair to suspend flights from Aberdeen to Faro from the end of September, as Portugal remains on the amber list.”

In June the airline had to fly holiday-makers home shortly after relaunching the flight due to Portugal being put on the amber list.

The airline has offered customers the chance to change to another of their routes. However, the only other flights Ryanair offer from Aberdeen is to both Malaga and Alicante in Spain.

They have also given people the chance to cancel their reservation and claim reimbursement on their tickets.

The passenger added: “People have gone a couple of years now without a holiday in some cases.

“It seems a shame that having finally got the chance to get away they’re going to have all this hassle and worry.”