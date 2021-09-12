‘Volatile’ thug threatened to burn down bar and throw acid in cop’s face

A thug threatened to throw acid in a police officer’s face, and subjected another to a tirade of racial abuse.

Dean MacLennan subjected a police officer to a tirade of racial abuse, and threatened to throw acid in another’s face while being supervised by cops at Kittybrewster station.

The 27-year-old, who has a previous conviction involving a similar acid threat, also bragged about assaulting cops, spat at officers and threatened their families.

In a separate incident he had earlier offered to pay £1.50 for a drink at the Rowan Tree on King Street and threatened to burn down the bar when staff asked him to pay full price.

MacLennan visited the Rowan Tree on King Street when he clashed with various members of staff and the owner after refusing to pay full price for a drink.

The 27-year-old made a string of threats and punched a customer in the back of the head.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court MacLennan visited the pub during the evening of May 16 and ordered a drink before “advising” the barmaid that he “only intended to pay £1.50 for the drink, rather than the full price”.

On being advised this was not acceptable, he began to argue, warning that he was “dangerous”.

He said he was going to call someone to come to the bar and assault the woman after she finished work, and also threatened to set the bar on fire.

The bar’s owner, who had heard a commotion while outside, came in and told MacLennan to leave.

MacLennan went and sat in the beer garden area and, when the owner walked by, again threatened to burn down the bar and also assault him.

‘I’ve got so many police assaults, do you think I’m scared to do another one?’

An off-duty member of staff observed this and placed herself between the two men, attempting to reason with MacLennan, who continued to be abusive.

MacLennan spat at her, with the saliva landing on her scarf.

A customer then became involved and attempted to push MacLennan towards the exit. The pair began to grapple and, one the man felt there was sufficient distance between them, he turned around but was punched to the back of the head.

Police were called and arrested MacLennan nearby soon afterwards.

On June 12 police had cause to arrest MacLennan again and he was placed on supervision through the night due to his “volatile behaviour”.

He called one officer an offensive name related to sexuality and threatened to bite him.

At 6.30am other officers took over supervision and McLennan was “aggressive and threatening” towards them, making offensive comments related to one officer’s perceived nationality and religion.

He told him to “go back to your country”.

MacLennan also pretended not to be able to understand him and mimicked his accent in a derogatory manner.

‘You’re gonna get acid thrown right in your face’

He also threw water at him and spat towards him.

At 6pm under supervision by two different officers, MacLennan threatened to perform a sex act in front of them.

He threatened to assault the officers and their families and challenged them to fight.

He said: “I’ll knock you oot and won’t stop punching you. I’ve got so many police assaults, do you think I’m scared to do another one? You only get six months in jail, big whoop.

“What’s that, three months? Wow. If I come out and see you walking along the streets with your kids and your wife and that, something bad will happen to you.

“You’re gonna get acid thrown right in your face. That’ll be roasting. I’ll slash ye, stab the **** into ye.”

He also spat at one of the officers, landing on his forearm.

MacLennan, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to four charges of assault, three of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and one of acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence until November for reports to establish if a supervised release order would be appropriate.

Defence agent David Sutherland reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.