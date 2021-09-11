Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Find out who the four finalists are for People’s Champion in council’s Star Awards

By Ben Hendry
September 11, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 11, 2021, 11:27 am
To go with story by Jamie Hall. For a story about the star awards Picture shows; Star awards logo. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 01/09/2021; c0a3fc70-7208-4d88-b14a-564bf2735c39

Four tireless public servants are in the running to be named as “people’s champion” in Aberdeen City Council’s staff Star Awards.

Aberdonians are being asked to vote for their favourite from the four finalists.

The winning council employee or team will be revealed at the Star Awards virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Organisers had originally thought there be would three finalists…

But the public’s nominations were so compelling the external judging panel decided that four parties should be put forward.

Who are the fab four?

Aileen Walker, school support services manager at Bucksburn Academy is one of the four finalists.

Aileen “never refuses to help with any task, no matter how busy she is” according to her colleagues.

Bucksburn Academy

‘The beating heart of Bucksburn Academy’

They also say: “She is always very understanding and compassionate.

“Whatever the time or day of the week, she never fails to have a smile on her face.

“Aileen goes above and beyond to support all pupils in the mainstream and the wing, working tirelessly making sure that their needs are met.”

Always the first into the building and the last to leave, she is hailed as the “absolute beating heart of Bucksburn Academy”.

The council workers who helped stem Covid spread

The council’s protective services team, comprised of the environmental health and trading standards departments, are also nominated.

Their backers say they have been “key to ensuring the effective protection of public health” by ensuring Covid rules were being followed and investigating clusters of cases.

Sharon Desbois, a youth development officer at Lochside Academy, is in the running too.

Sharon worked throughout the Covid restrictions to support the academy’s young people.

She delivered Chrome books, food and toiletries to young people and met up with pupils for “walks and talks”.

Lochside Academy

Sharon also assisted at the Tullos Hub for vulnerable young people and children of key workers.

And she volunteered to help in a care home with distributing lunches to the elderly residents.

Her supporters said: “She always goes above and beyond with good grace, humour and compassion.”

Does the community alarm team get your Star Awards vote?

The council’s regional communications centre (RCC), which deals with community alarms and emergency repairs, is the final candidate.

The RCC team works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Members cover community alarms for the whole of Grampian region as well as housing repairs, roads and street lighting for Aberdeen City Council along with Perth and Kinross Council and Highland Council.

The RCC also monitors all Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire school intruder alarms, and are in constant contact with ambulance, firefighters and the police daily.

People can vote here.

Votes must be received by noon on Wednesday.

Angela Scott, chief executive of the council, said: “Each of the finalists has gone above and beyond to improve the lives of the people and communities in Aberdeen over the past 12 months.”

Councillor Jenny Laing.

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate a council employee or team.

“I’m not surprised that the external judges had a hard time deciding who the finalists should be as there are so many individuals and teams at Aberdeen City Council that are worthy of the title ‘people’s champion’.”

The Star Awards are the council’s annual staff recognition awards.

Aberdeen public invited to nominate council staff to be People’s Champion

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]