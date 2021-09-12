WATCH: Tourism chief hails ‘incredible’ impact of the Tour of Britain on north-east

A north-east tourism guru has hailed the potentially “incredible” impact of the Tour of Britain on the region.

The world’s best cyclists will take to the roads of Aberdeenshire today for the final stage of the UK’s top bike race, leaving from Stonehaven and taking in the climb of Cairn O’Mount before finishing in front of Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

Thousands of people are expected to line the 107-mile route, with a crowd of 10,000 expected at the finish and live coverage beamed around the world on television.

Chris Foy, the chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, described the event as a “great advert and opportunity” for the north-east.

Impact of Tour of Britain ‘fantastic’

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase what we have in terms of great cycling. The live TV coverage is fantastic,” he said.

“The climb up Cairn O’Mount is going to be a real highlight and the sprint into Aberdeen.

“It’s a great advert for visiting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“It is incredible. You have some of the biggest names in world cycling from Mark Cavendish through to Dan Martin, who is finishing his career today, to some of the top riders from Belgium, Holland and elsewhere.

“It is really exciting to see top-level professional athletes coming into the region.”

Watch the full interview to find out more.