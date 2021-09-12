Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

And they’re off! Tour of Britain riders leave Stonehaven for final stage

By Lauren Taylor and Michelle Henderson
September 12, 2021, 11:20 am Updated: September 12, 2021, 1:30 pm
Mark Cavendish signed autographs as he was wished good luck by his daughter ahead of commencing the final leg of the Tour of Britain.
Hundreds of people turned out in Stonehaven to see some of the world’s top cyclists set off on the final stage of the Tour of Britain.

The last leg of the endurance race will take the 120 riders through Aberdeenshire before finishing near the beach in Aberdeen later this afternoon.

In Stonehaven, the streets were lined with fans young and old keen to catch a glimpse of the action.

The event brought life back to the north-east town following 18 months of restrictions, imposed by the pandemic.

Tour of France legend Mark Cavendish – who is leading the Deceuninck Quick-Step team with reigning UCI world champion Julian Alaphilippe – delighted fans by signing autographs with his daughter before they set off.

Mark Cavendish signing autographs and being wished good luck by his daughter.
Cavendish in good spirits ahead of the 107-mile cycle.
Spectators lined the streets to cheer on participants at the start of the final leg of the Tour of Britain in Stonehaven.
Bagpipe music filled the air as the eighth and final stage of the endurance event got underway.
Participants cross the starting line in Stonehaven.
The cyclist procession heads through Stonehaven streets.
Stonehaven came alive this morning as cyclists headed through the streets of the town.

Speaking on stage before the event, Cavendish joked about the temperatures – far cooler than when the tour set off from Cornwall on September 5.

He said: “We like a sprint, will be nice sprinting along the front along the sea, but we’ve got that climb in the middle.

“We got a strong team and I know there will be fans there, thanks for coming out. It’s so cold up here, how do you get out the house? But, thanks everyone for coming out and hopefully I’ll get some support there which will boost me on. We’ll see what happens.”

‘It’s fantastic for the area’

Duncan Grassick

The crowd cheered as the riders left Stonehaven, with bag pipe music filling the air.

The streets were filled with an array of colours as cyclists whizzed out of the town past the caravan park, ready to head out into Deeside.

Cyclists sprinted off the starting line past screaming fans, lining the streets near Baird Park, before descending through the north-east town.

Duncan Grassick, from Catterline, said he was thrilled the Tour of Britain had finally made it as far north.

He said: “I think it’s fantastic for the area and it’s a real treat for us.

“It’s great to see, we’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been in Aberdeenshire for 25 years now so it’s just nice to have it up here. Hopefully it encourages everyone to get out on their own bikes.”

Barbara and Alan Jones, from North Yorkshire, added a day onto their holiday in Stonehaven to see the race.

They said: “We are actually on holiday and we stayed an extra day just to see this. We actually have been following the race on TV and we follow the Tour de France.”

Isla Long, from Deeside Cycling, also attended.

Isla Long, 17, is a member of Deeside Cycling and said it was inspiring to see all her heroes in action.

“It’s pretty cool and you got to see all the people that you see on TV in real life and the bagpipe music was pretty cool,” she said.

“ I’m in complete awe, I love cycling. Because I’ve grown up watching them and to see them where I live is really exciting.”

Isla was not the only keen cyclist at the event, with other youngsters also donning their full cycling gear to wave off their heroes.

Riders will take on the Cairn O’Mount as they head towards Banchory, Strachan and Westhill before turning towards Aberdeen during the 107-mile last leg.

Families are already gathering at the beach to welcome them back, and are also enjoying a packed programme of entertainment at the Beach Esplanade, which runs until 4.30pm.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy stunt shows, displays, a pedal powered cinema and the climbing wall at the Getabout Activity Village.

Read more on the event:

 

