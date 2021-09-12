Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: ‘Amazing’ experience for youngster spotted racing Tour of Britain cyclists

By Jamie Hall
September 12, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 1:25 pm

A 12-year-old boy who went viral after being caught on camera racing alongside some of the world’s top cyclists described being a guest of honour at the final stage of the Tour of Britain as “amazing”.

Xander Graham, from Edinburgh, caught the attention of cycling fans around the world after he was spotted on TV coverage riding alongside the breakaway in yesterday’s seventh stage.

The youngster, who is a keen cyclist and a member of Edinburgh RC, was handed a water bottle by Pascal Eenkhoorn, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team, as the professionals passed him.

The gesture was widely hailed – and the team had another surprise for Xander as he was invited to the start of the final stage of the race, which is sponsored by AJ Bell, in Stonehaven as their guest.

He was given a tour of their state-of-the-art team bus and a signed jersey, and even “signed on” for the stage with Pascal and team-mates Gijs Leemreize, New Zealand national champion George Bennett and three-time Tour de France stage winner Wout van Aert.

Pascal Eenkhoorn and Xander Graham at the start of the final stage. Image: SW Pix

‘I couldn’t sleep because I was so excited’

After the riders had set off, Xander – who dreams of one day winning the tour – said: “It was amazing. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I couldn’t sleep last night because I was so excited.

“I’ve loved cycling since I was a young boy.

Xander with (l-r) Gijs Leemreize, Pascal Eenkhoorne, George Bennett and Wout van Aert. Image: SW Pix

“My favourite part was getting the jersey signed by the whole team.”

Proud dad Martin was out watching yesterday’s stage with Xander and hadn’t realised his son had become famous until friends and family got in touch to see they had spotted him.

‘We are super proud of him’

“I didn’t actually know he was on the telly,” Mr Graham said.

“We were watching the race locally and my phone starting beeping with people saying ‘your son’s on the TV’.

“The next thing we started seeing him on social media and by the time we got back and watched it on TV it had already blown up.

Xander with his proud dad Martin.

“We are super proud of him. He loves cycling and everything about it. It’s his passion and to be picked up on national TV has just been spectacular.

“For us as a cycling family, it’s been mind-blowing.”

