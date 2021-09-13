Aberdeen music venue temporarily closes as staff are forced to self-isolate

Owners of an Aberdeen grassroots music venue have warned of the dangers of Covid as they temporarily close their doors to customers after three bartenders contracted the virus.

Krakatoa on the city’s Trinity Quay will remain closed until Tuesday following a busy trading weekend amidst staff shortages.

More than 200 customers are reported to have passed through the venue’s doors on Saturday.

Owners have now taken the decision to temporarily close until Tuesday after staff were left tired amidst covering for three bartenders who were forced to isolate after contacting Covid.

Taking to social media, owners stressed staff were booking a PCR test as a precaution as “Covid-19 is pretty rife” due to rising cases across Scotland.

They wrote: “We’re a little short staffed due to three of our bartenders (who caught Covid a week ago) being forced to isolate until the 15th. Everyone is tired from working cover shifts especially after such a busy weekend, so we’ve taken the decision to shut Krakatoa until Tues 14th.

“Meanwhile everyone working here is going to book a precautionary PCR test for Monday.”

We’re a little short staffed due to three of our bartenders (who caught covid a week ago) being forced to isolate until… Posted by Krakatoa on Sunday, 12 September 2021

They added: “As most of you will be aware Covid-19 is pretty rife at the moment, and even double vaccinated people are getting sick with the Delta variant.

“While our ventilation system can keep the air in the room clean, it’s not capable of preventing close contact spread among people who are interacting face to face, and less than a meter apart. People who are hugging, kissing, shaking hands, shouting at one another over the music etc.”

Last week, owners appealed for feedback to gauge the potential spread of Covid-19.

Findings found around 40 customers and performers were confirmed to have tested negative, with zero infections being reported.

‘Please do bear all this in mind’

Proprietors are appealing to customers to “bear in mind” the potential risks when attending busy concerts in the months ahead.

“Once again over 200 of you were in Krakatoa for several hours on Saturday, in some cases for perhaps as long as 13 hours,” they wrote.

“These busy all day events provide a great opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of our ventilation and help us to better gauge the safety of future events.

“Just to reiterate though: Covid is here to stay, ventilation cannot stop the virus spreading via close contact, and vaccination isn’t perfect at preventing infections… so please do bear all this in mind if you’re planning on attending any busy concerts.”