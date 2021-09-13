Emma Wassell to make 48th consecutive appearance for Scotland Rugby

Ellon-born Emma Wassell will play her 48th consecutive match for Scotland in their Rugby World Cup Qualifier against Italy.

Scotland will be looking to start the first of three fixtures strongly as they seek to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The match will be played at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy where Scotland will be looking to to redeem themselves after their 20-41 defeat to the Italians back in April.

Emma Wassell , who recently moved to Loughborough Lightning from Corstorphine Cougars, was delighted to be included in the squad and hopes that Scotland’s qualifying campaign will be a success.

The second-row forward said: “I am just pleased to be in the team. My target is to be on the plane to New Zealand next year. This competition gives us a great opportunity to go forward.”

The wait is over, it's go time! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland kick-off the Europe Qualifier tournament against Italy today, competing for a place in next year's Rugby World Cup. 🕑 2pm BST

📺 @bbcalba & @rugbyworldcup channels#RWC2021 | #AsOne pic.twitter.com/sYQhkW4rNt — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 13, 2021

Wassell will line up with other local players Jade Konkel, Sarah Bonar, and Helen Nelsen. Bonar was born in Aberdeen while Konkel and Nelsen hail from Inverness.

Katie Dougan from Fort William is also among the substitutes.

Scotland’s Head Coach, Bryan Easson, believes his side’s hard work and determination in training proves they have what it takes to qualify.

He said: “The squad have worked tirelessly over the past year to get to this point but we know that this group of players will fully embrace the challenge ahead and will give it everything on the pitch.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the level of work and detail that the full squad has produced in camp this week and the focus now is to keep believing in ourselves.

“We know that the game against Italy is of vital importance to qualification chances and we’ll be looking to deliver a full 80-minute performance tomorrow.”

The game will be shown live on BBC Alba at 2pm. Scotland’s next qualifying fixtures against Spain and Ireland will be played September 19 and 25.