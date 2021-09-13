Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drug dealer who made £45,000 ordered to hand over just £4,290

By Dave Findlay
September 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jed Duncan
Jed Duncan

A drug trafficker who made more than £45,000 as part of a serious crime gang today agreed to hand over £4,290 to settle a criminal profits action.

Jed Duncan, 25, was jailed for 40 months earlier this year after admitting being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine in November last year.

A police investigation dubbed Operation Taco was targeting an organised crime group based in the Aberdeen area when Duncan and a co-accused Robert Burns, 28, raised suspicions.

Burns was later jailed for four years and eight months.

After Duncan pleaded guilty to the drugs offences the Crown brought a proceeds of crime action against him.

During a brief hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh a judge was told that a settlement has been reached in the case.

Under the terms of the agreement, Duncan was estimated to have benefited from criminal conduct by £45,780 and £4,290 was available for a confiscation order. That was the amount of cash found hidden at Duncan’s Aberdeen property.

The money could not be officially seized before now, as it was evidence in a criminal case, but now that Duncan has been convicted Lord Armstrong made a confiscation order in that sum.

Duncan was seen in “a vehicle of interest” in Aberdeen last year and when it was later searched nearly 300 grams of cocaine was found in knotted bags that had traces of his DNA.

He was later arrested at his flat in the city’s Bedford Avenue and a search at the property recovered the £4,290 in cash wrapped in a hair bobble.

The court earlier heard that Duncan was not the focus of the police operation, but accepted that he had moved drugs at the request of others.

