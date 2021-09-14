Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Missing 15-year-old Lonni Forbes last seen in Stockethill area of Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
September 14, 2021, 4:32 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 4:35 pm
Missing 15-year-old Lonni Forbes.
Missing 15-year-old Lonni Forbes.

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lonni Forbes was last seen in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen at around 4pm on Monday, September 13.

She is described as being around 5ft tall and has long hair that is dyed red.

When she was last seen, Lonni was wearing black leggings, a blue jacket and grey Nike trainers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 101 or via the website, quoting incident PS-20210914-0029.

Missing Person – Lonni Forbes (age 15), Aberdeen Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information to help trace a…

Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]