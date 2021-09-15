News / Aberdeen Missing Aberdeen teenager Lonni Forbes found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor September 15, 2021, 6:57 am Police confirm the missing Aberdeen teen has been found 'safe and well'. A teenager reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced by the police. Lonni Forbes was last seen in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen at around 4pm on Monday, September 13. Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old has been found “safe and well”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Concerns for missing person sparks land, sea and air search Missing 15-year-old Lonni Forbes last seen in Stockethill area of Aberdeen Missing Moray woman Rhiannon Knight traced safe and well Yorkshire man David Bunting reported missing in the Highlands