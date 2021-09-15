Woman accused of drugging man then choking him with cables as he slept

A woman is to stand trial accused of trying to murder a man by repeatedly drugging him and then choking him with cables.

Carole Farquhar is charged with trying to kill the man at a house in Aberdeen on March 20 and 21 this year.

Prosecutors claim the 57-year-old repeatedly put controlled drugs – Diazepam and Tramadol – into drinks.

This is said to have caused the man to fall asleep.

It is claimed – while in that condition – Farquhar wrapped cables around his neck and tightened them.

The attempted murder charge states this was to his injury and danger of the man’s life.

The case called today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Trial expected to last three days

Farquhar had her attendance excused.

A not guilty plea to attempted murder charge was made.

A special defence that she was suffering from a mental disorder at the time was also lodged.

Both Farquhar’s lawyer Michael Anderson and prosecutor Mark Mohammed agreed a trial could be set.

Lord Fairley fixed a trial due to begin on October 28 in Inverness. The case could last around three days.