Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Woman accused of drugging man then choking him with cables as he slept

By Grant McCabe
September 15, 2021, 3:46 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 3:53 pm
Glasgow High Court
Glasgow High Court

A woman is to stand trial accused of trying to murder a man by repeatedly drugging him and then choking him with cables.

Carole Farquhar is charged with trying to kill the man at a house in Aberdeen on March 20 and 21 this year.

Prosecutors claim the 57-year-old repeatedly put controlled drugs – Diazepam and Tramadol – into drinks.

This is said to have caused the man to fall asleep.

It is claimed – while in that condition – Farquhar wrapped cables around his neck and tightened them.

The attempted murder charge states this was to his injury and danger of the man’s life.

The case called today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Trial expected to last three days

Farquhar had her attendance excused.

A not guilty plea to attempted murder charge was made.

A special defence that she was suffering from a mental disorder at the time was also lodged.

Both Farquhar’s lawyer Michael Anderson and prosecutor Mark Mohammed agreed a trial could be set.

Lord Fairley fixed a trial due to begin on October 28 in Inverness. The case could last around three days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal