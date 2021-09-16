Thug who head-butted shop worker was on ASBO at the time

A man who got drunk and head-butted a shop worker wrote a letter of apology to his victim.

Frazier Bell admitted being heavily intoxicated and acting in an aggressive manner to staff when he entered his local Co-op store in Ellon on August 3 this year.

The 21-year old then head-butted a male staff member before pushing him over and punching him to the body.

He was also subject to a three-year anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) and was on bail over another matter at the time of the attack.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Bell had entered the store following an all-day drinking session and became angry when asked to leave by staff.

He was also verbally abusive to employees and acted in a threatening manner by shouting and swearing at other shoppers.

Accused wrote letter of apology to headbutt victim

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court that Bell then focused his attention on a male staff member before turning around and head-butting him.

He then pushed the man over and began reigning blows to his body.

The 21-year old pleaded guilty to three charges of assault, acting in an aggressive and threatening manner and of being intoxicated and disorderly while being subject to an ASBO.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley told the court that Bell had shown remorse for his actions and had written to his victim to apologise for the assault.

However, she added that his offences occurred while he was “under the influence of alcohol”, which she described as a “theme” that ran through his previous offending.

Ms Bentley said: “Mr Bell has co-operated fully with the reports carried out by this court and he is working with organisations on substance misuse as to his excessive use of alcohol.”

‘You have a concerning record for someone of your age’

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the 21-year old: “You do have a concerning record for someone of your age, but the report has given me a better idea of your issues with regard to mental health and alcohol misuse.

“It does seem to me that you have demonstrated remorse as far as these offences are concerned.

“I certainly don’t read very often that convicted persons have written letters to the victim.”

She sentenced Bell, of Esslemont Circle, Ellon, to an 18-month community payback order with a supervision requirement and 170 hours of unpaid work.

