US probes oil giants on misleading claims on climate House Democrats are investigating the role oil and gas giants and their trade groups may have played in misleading the public on the role of fossil fuels in causing climate change.

African Energy Chamber launches internship programme The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has launched an internship programme, aiming to place African graduates with energy companies.

Clean Creatives takes aim at oil money in advertising Oil companies have long been the target of environmental protestors, but recent campaigns have seen a much wider list for activism.