Tributes paid to Ithaca Energy CEO Bill Dunnett

Tributes are being paid to Ithaca Energy CEO Bill Dunnett who has passed away, the company has confirmed.

The 59-year-old died earlier this week at his home with his family, Ithaca Energy said in a statement.

It’s understood he had been battling a long illness.

Executive chairman Gilad Myerson, who has been acting as interim CEO since April, said: “Everyone at Ithaca is deeply saddened by Bill’s death as he was not only Ithaca’s much-loved CEO, but also a very well-known and respected member of Aberdeen’s oil and gas community.”

