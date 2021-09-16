Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Hero home delivery team wins big for Aberdeen Journals at Regional Press Awards

By Jamie Wilde
September 16, 2021, 5:14 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 6:22 pm
Katie Mowatt, one of the many Aberdeen Journals paper delivery girls to go above and beyond during the pandemic.
Katie Mowatt, one of the many Aberdeen Journals paper delivery girls to go above and beyond during the pandemic.

Aberdeen Journals has won a top title at this year’s UK Regional Press Awards.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express’ newspaper delivery team scooped the Special 2020 Award for their valiant work during lockdown.

Paper boys and girls went above and beyond to provide a valuable service to their local communities, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Aberdeen Journals delivery girl Ruby Bennet was a welcome sight for many readers.

From writing letters of support to running errands, the delivery team served their communities proud and they have now been duly recognised with this prestigious award.

Head of newspaper sales and marketing at DC Thomson, Neil Mackland, said: “The coronavirus pandemic challenged us all in 2020.

“But for the 750 girls and boys who make up our home delivery network, it brought out the very best of them.

“Our delivery footprint covers an area which takes in some of the most challenging geographies in the UK, from the fishing ports of the north-east to the very north of the Scottish Highlands.

“We were faced with challenges at the start of lockdown, however we received strong support from parents and customers as they could see we were doing absolutely everything we could to ensure safe working conditions with no impact on our delivery service.

Neil Mackland, left, head of newspaper sales and marketing, presenting an award at the Aberdeen Journals Home Delivery Awards in 2019.

“We started receiving letters and calls of thanks from our readers, passing on their appreciation for the amazing work by our very own home delivery heroes.

“We also witnessed many examples of our newsboys and girls offering to collect shopping, take out bins and run errands for our most vulnerable customers.

“We are proud to be associated with them.”

Press and Journal editor-in-chief, Frank O’Donnell, said: “We rightly saluted our frontline workers who kept the country going during lockdown.

“But perhaps one group that went unheralded were the paper boys and girls, who brought trusted local news on the pandemic directly to people’s doors.

Press and Journal editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell.

“A daily newspaper written by professional journalists was so important to people across the north and north-east, especially in those early stages of Covid-19, when misinformation and rumour were common.

“Not only did these youngsters keep delivering, they offered to help those who couldn’t leave their homes by bringing vital supplies and running errands.

“This says so much about the strength of our communities, the future of our region and the big heart of our young people. I am proud to know them.”

DC Thomson Media journalists also came away with successes from the awards announcement.

Dale Haslam was highly commended in the Specialist Writer/Impact Journalist of the Year category, while Lesley-Anne Kelly was also highly commended in the Data Journalist of the Year category.

For the full list of winners visit the Society of Editors online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]