Hero home delivery team wins big for Aberdeen Journals at Regional Press Awards

Aberdeen Journals has won a top title at this year’s UK Regional Press Awards.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express’ newspaper delivery team scooped the Special 2020 Award for their valiant work during lockdown.

Paper boys and girls went above and beyond to provide a valuable service to their local communities, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

From writing letters of support to running errands, the delivery team served their communities proud and they have now been duly recognised with this prestigious award.

Head of newspaper sales and marketing at DC Thomson, Neil Mackland, said: “The coronavirus pandemic challenged us all in 2020.

“But for the 750 girls and boys who make up our home delivery network, it brought out the very best of them.

“Our delivery footprint covers an area which takes in some of the most challenging geographies in the UK, from the fishing ports of the north-east to the very north of the Scottish Highlands.

“We were faced with challenges at the start of lockdown, however we received strong support from parents and customers as they could see we were doing absolutely everything we could to ensure safe working conditions with no impact on our delivery service.

“We started receiving letters and calls of thanks from our readers, passing on their appreciation for the amazing work by our very own home delivery heroes.

“We also witnessed many examples of our newsboys and girls offering to collect shopping, take out bins and run errands for our most vulnerable customers.

“We are proud to be associated with them.”

Press and Journal editor-in-chief, Frank O’Donnell, said: “We rightly saluted our frontline workers who kept the country going during lockdown.

“But perhaps one group that went unheralded were the paper boys and girls, who brought trusted local news on the pandemic directly to people’s doors.

“A daily newspaper written by professional journalists was so important to people across the north and north-east, especially in those early stages of Covid-19, when misinformation and rumour were common.

“Not only did these youngsters keep delivering, they offered to help those who couldn’t leave their homes by bringing vital supplies and running errands.

“This says so much about the strength of our communities, the future of our region and the big heart of our young people. I am proud to know them.”

DC Thomson Media journalists also came away with successes from the awards announcement.

Dale Haslam was highly commended in the Specialist Writer/Impact Journalist of the Year category, while Lesley-Anne Kelly was also highly commended in the Data Journalist of the Year category.

For the full list of winners visit the Society of Editors online.