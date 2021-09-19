Donald Strachan: Death of train-loving Aberdeen, Moray and Uist priest aged 84

He was the son of a Highland railway engineer who grew up south of the border.

But time spent with his uncles would see Donald Strachan return to his family homeland to follow in their footsteps.

Never marrying, instead opting for more than half a century in the priesthood, we look at the life of the man who loved God, people, railways and chocolate!

Scots away from home

Aberdeen and Orkney minister Donald Strachan was born on February 6, 1937.

Grandson of an Edinburgh solicitor he arrived in the world while his mechanical engineer father, Philip, was based in North London working on the railway.

Philip began his career in Lochgorm Works, Inverness and married his Perthshire lass, Catherine.

But in 1922 the London, Midland and Scottish railways grouped together so a move south for the Strachans followed.

Aberdeen priest inspiration

The middle of three brothers, Donald was educated at University College School, Hampstead.

Scotland remained a favourite holiday destination, however.

In was on these trips where Donald would get a glimpse of his future life.

He loved to spend time with his uncle Kenneth, a Scottish Episcopal priest in Aberdeen’s St Margaret’s Church.

Or with his other uncle, Eric, a priest for St Catherine’s in Blairgowrie and St Ternan’s in Muchalls.

A call to the priesthood

Poor health on leaving school meant Donald was unfit for national service.

A member of a choir and scout master, he instead began working in an accountancy firm.

It became clear another path in life was for him.

In 1957 he began studying for Holy Orders at St David’s College, Lampeter in West Wales.

Serious road accident

He was ordained deacon in 1962 by Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney for a curacy at St Mary’s Church in Aberdeen.

He became a priest on St Columba’s Day, 1963.

Just one year into the priesthood Donald was involved in a serious accident.

His scooter was struck by a lorry and he had to remain in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for months while his foot and leg were rebuild.

This would be a defining time in his life fortifying a deep inner sense of tenacity.

On his return he served the Church of St Paul in Aberdeen and when it closed, St Andrew’s Cathedral.

Barlinnie Prison

Between 1968 he became itinerant priest for Moray, Ross and Caithness including churches in Brora, Dornoch, Lairg and Poolewe.

He even founded a church in Ullapool and reopened Kishorn’s chapel.

Donald moved to Glasgow and Galloway Diocese in 1973 but in 1985 his health deteriorated.

This didn’t stop his ministry, however.

From 1984 until 1987 he was the Episcopal chaplain for Glasgow’s Barlinnie prison.

Not only would his tenure coincide with a time when riots were taking place in Scottish prisons – including Barlinnie – but just being able to climb the metal stairs and landings of such a place was a feat of endurance for someone with crippling arthritis and a metal ankle.

Pilgrim journeys

As a teenager Donald began making pilgrimages to the Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham, North Norfolk, and in later years would organise the Glasgow Diocesan trip there.

Canon Jeremy Paisey, a long time friend and priest in charge of All Saints, Buckie and St Andrew’s, Banff, explained.

He said: “His sterling work in leading the pilgrimages in the 1970s culminated in him being made a Member of the Order of Our Lady of Walsingham and Clerk to the altar of St Columba at the Shrine.

“It was an honour which meant very much to him, and he wore his blue scapular with pride at all Walsingham events.”

At his death he was the longest serving clerk to the order of Our Lady of Walsingham, starting in 1980.

North Uist retirement

When he retired Donald moved to North Uist.

He established a chapel in his house and joined the nearby Church of Scotland at Clachan.

He threw himself into life on Uist, serving the Disability Access Panel and preaching in several Church of Scotland congregations there and on Benbecula.

In 2013, he celebrated his Golden Jubilee of Ordination to the Priesthood with services in the Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney where he had been ordained and in Glasgow where he had served until retirement.

Donald was one of the first priests to join the Society of the Holy Cross in Scotland and he was Guild Chaplain General for 30 years, for the Scottish Guild of Altar Servers.

Lifetime love of locomotives

Inheriting a passion for railways and tramcars from his father, Donald loved trains.

Model railways, transport museum visits and large library of railway books were nothing to the artefacts he collected.

One of which was a wall bracket once holding the wires of the Aberdeen Corporation Tramway building near St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen.

He’s also visit at least one steam railway every year, latterly enjoying Strathspey near Aviemore.

He was also fond of dogs, especially his Cairn terrier called Gary.

While others travelled as far as Uist to hear Donald preach, Gary was known to fall asleep under a pew while his master spoke.

Though he lived a modest life his one decadent treat was the occasional piece of anything sweet – and a nice cup of hot chocolate.