Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Lawyer elected new president of Aberdeen Bar Association

By Danny McKay
September 18, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 18, 2021, 11:30 am
Solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt.
A top solicitor advocate has vowed to ensure lawyers’ voices are heard after being elected as the new president of the Aberdeen Bar Association.

The organisation, which represents the interests of criminal and civil court lawyers in the city and the rights and interests of their clients, has announced Ian Woodward-Nutt as its new head.

Mr Woodward-Nutt, who is principal at city law firm Woodward Lawson, has been a qualified solicitor since 1991 and thereafter in 2014 qualified as a criminal solicitor advocate with extended rights of audience before the High Court of Justiciary.

‘It is important voices are heard’

He said: “It’s a great honour to be elected and I plan to work hard to maintain Aberdeen Bar Association’s positive relationship with the courts, the Crown and its members to promote both the interests of court lawyers in Aberdeen and access to justice for all.

“In these unprecedented times of rapid change within the legal system, it is important that the voices of those working at the sharp end of the justice system are heard.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt takes over the senior position at Aberdeen Bar Association from fellow defence agent Stuart Murray, of Murray Ormiston.

Garry Sturrock, solicitor with Brodies in Aberdeen, has been elected as vice-president.

