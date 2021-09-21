Thug broke partner’s friend’s nose after drinking ‘frightening’ amount of alcohol

A drunken thug has been ordered to pay his partner’s friend £500 for breaking her nose and assaulting another pal, after drinking a “frightening” amount of alcohol.

Kevin Robb had gone drinking while his partner went out separately with a group of friends to celebrate her birthday.

But when she came home concerned about her children she became upset when Robb, 48, was not there.

When he did return, a confrontation broke out on Hayton Road, Aberdeen, between him and his partner’s friends.

He broke one woman’s nose and hit another’s head off the ground.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At some point during the evening of July 13 2019, the accused’s partner was told that he had left their house and appeared to be drinking.

“She was concerned about her children, who had been left at home with the accused.”

She returned home with some of her friends and found Robb was not there so became upset.

Robb is ‘ashamed’ of his actions

Robb then arrived outside the address but his partner’s friends tried to tell him to go away “as he was drunk”.

One of the friends then questioned Robb about another incident with her son.

Mrs Merson said: “The accused struck her on the nose with the base of his palm.”

The woman was left with a broken nose.

And Robb then pushed another of his partner’s friends, causing her fall to the ground, before grabbing her hair and repeatedly striking her head against the ground.

She was left with a sore head and neck but was uninjured.

Robb then began to shout and swear at his partner in a “highly aggressive manner”.

He was arrested later that night.

Robb, of Seamount Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of assault, assault to severe injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Completely outrageous behaviour’

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, who is still in a relationship with the woman, has a “history of alcohol abuse”.

He added a “frightening” amount of alcohol had been consumed on the night of the offence.

Mr McRobert said Robb had “feelings of jealousy and paranoia about his partner going out socialising with others”.

He said Robb was “ashamed” of his actions, and was also himself assaulted immediately after the incident.

The solicitor said Robb recognised he had issues with alcohol, his temper, and jealousy, and has now reduced his alcohol intake “significantly”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Robb: “This is obviously a litany of completely unacceptable behaviour on your part towards these three women.

“Your behaviour towards them, after a very substantial alcohol consumption on your part, was completely outrageous and disproportionate and completely unacceptable.”

He ordered Robb to pay the woman whose nose he broke £500 in compensation, as well as complete 120 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year as an alternative to a jail sentence.