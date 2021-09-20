Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

NHS Grampian Covid test data delayed after being hit by ‘internal IT issue’

By Craig Munro
September 20, 2021, 6:25 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 6:27 pm
A lateral flow test is used to get results of a Covid test.
The issue led to a delay in test data being forwarded to the national system. Picture by Mhairi Edwards

An issue with NHS Grampian’s IT network that led to a delay in Covid test data being forwarded to the national system has been resolved.

The problem struck the health board at the weekend, and meant no lab files had been submitted since Saturday – a fact acknowledged on the Scottish Government’s ‘daily data’ site showing the latest coronavirus statistics.

The page says “investigation into this issue is ongoing”, but NHS Grampian has confirmed the data backlog has been cleared.

A spokeswoman said: “A temporary internal IT issue resulted in a delay in forwarding test data to the national system.

“This issue has been resolved, results are now being transferred correctly out of NHS Grampian and the backlog has been cleared.”

What do today’s statistics show?

According to the latest figures, the number of people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid has dropped to 60.

Yesterday’s figure of 64 was the highest recorded in the area since February 9.

Among those 64 patients with Covid, 13 were in intensive care – the most in NHS Grampian since January 15, around the peak of the second wave.

However, that number has dropped down to 11 today.

Across Scotland, 2,917 new coronavirus cases were recorded, which is a fall of more than 900 from the day before.

There are 1,088 people being treated in Scottish hospitals with Covid, the highest figure since February 22, and 97 of them are in the ICU – a fall of three from yesterday.

No new deaths were recorded, though registrar offices are generally closed on weekends.

