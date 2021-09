There’s a fortune to be made in the obscure metals behind clean power The era-defining shift from fossil fuels to clean energy will deliver an unprecedented new boom for commodities—and an opportunity for investors—as a range of relatively obscure materials become essential to delivering emissions-free power, transport and heavy industry.

US firm wins Sri Lanka LNG deal New Fortress Energy has finalised a contract with the government of Sri Lanka that gives it the rights to develop a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal off the coast of Colombo that is expected to start up in 2023.

Ineos to invest £1bn to slash emissions at Grangemouth refinery Ineos is to invest more than £1 billion to reduce the environmental impact of its Grangemouth refinery.