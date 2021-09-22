Sex offenders register for man who invited underage girls to home then exposed himself

A man who invited underage girls into his home for pizza and them exposed himself to them has been placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how James Grieve, 32, also sent the two girls – who were both under 16 – a series of sexualised Snapchat messages requesting they send naked pictures of themselves on May 29 this year.

He admitted four charges of intentionally exposing himself and sending sexual communications when he appeared at an earlier hearing in August this year.

During the hearing the court was told Grieve had invited the two girls into his home after he’d seen them playing within the communal garden area.

Grieve left the living room and one of the girls went to use the toilet within the property, causing her to walk past the 32-year old’s bedroom.

It resulted in her seeing Grieve at the foot of the bed with his trousers partially down.

Later on, Grieve again left the living room and both girls decided to take a tour of the house.

Once again Grieve was seen standing in his bedroom with his trousers partially down, exposing himself.

Following this incident – which took place in Dunecht – Grieve then began to exchange Snapchat messages with both girls.

He sent a number of sexualised messages where he encouraged them to send naked pictures of themselves – neither girl responded to these requests by Grieve.

Police were later shown the messages and Grieve was taken in for questioning before being charged.

Defence agent Neal Beardmore told the court that Grieve had been drinking on the day in question and that he’d asked the girls into his home to “wait for a pizza”.

He added: “He had spent the entire day drinking with friends before leaving and meeting the two girls outside.

“Effectively what happened when they got to the house is that things started to turn to talk about relationships and the talk became sexual in nature.

“The reasons why, therefore, he started engaging them in sexual communications was because he was drunk, which was the way he seemed to be living his life at that point.”

Mr Beardmore said that Grieve had quit boozing as a result of the incident and was “entirely remorseful and contrite” about his conduct, adding that it was “out of character for him”.

Sheriff Janys Scott sentenced Grieve, of Kilmore Road, Drumnadrochit, to a two-year community payback order with a supervision requirement and ordered him to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for two years.

