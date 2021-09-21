Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Sky internet and television outage in Aberdeen – here are the postcodes affected

By Denny Andonova
September 21, 2021, 5:06 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 5:07 pm
Eight postcodes in Aberdeen have been affected by the outage.
Eight postcodes in Aberdeen have been affected by the outage.

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without any internet and satellite television due to issues with provision from Sky.

Sky, which offers home telephone and television service as well as broadband internet, has received reports of users having issues connecting to their service in Aberdeen.

At the moment, there are eight postcodes affected by the outage including Rosemount, Northfield and Mastrick and Torry.

Some properties in the suburbs of Aberdeen also appear to be affected.

The provider has published a chart showing the number of reports received in the last 24 hours from users in Aberdeen and nearby areas to explain the issues.

According to Sky, an outage is determined when the number of reports are higher than the baseline, represented by the red line.

All the postcodes reported to be affected by the outage are AB16, AB15, AB24, AB10, AB25, AB22, AB11 and AB21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]