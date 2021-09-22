Police appeal for help to trace owner of lost dog found in Aberdeen

Police in the north-east are appealing for information to help trace the owner of a dog found in the Aberdeen area.

The dog is currently being cared for by officers at Bucksburn after it was found on Cairnfield Circle in Aberdeen.

They had responded to a call about the St Bernard dog on Wednesday and are now appealing for help to trace the owner.

Found Dog – Cairnfield Circle, AberdeenPolice at Buckburn Police Office responded to a call earlier this evening… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.