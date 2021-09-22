News / Aberdeen Police appeal for help to trace owner of lost dog found in Aberdeen By Lauren Taylor September 22, 2021, 10:08 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 10:10 pm Police at Bucksburn Police Office responded to a call earlier this evening regarding the dog who was found on Cairnfield Circle, Aberdeen Police in the north-east are appealing for information to help trace the owner of a dog found in the Aberdeen area. The dog is currently being cared for by officers at Bucksburn after it was found on Cairnfield Circle in Aberdeen. They had responded to a call about the St Bernard dog on Wednesday and are now appealing for help to trace the owner. Found Dog – Cairnfield Circle, AberdeenPolice at Buckburn Police Office responded to a call earlier this evening… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close