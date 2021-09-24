Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘A highly unusual situation’: Doctor says medics did nothing wrong prior to death of man in cells

By Kathryn Wylie
September 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Warren Fenty died in police custody in June 2014.
Warren Fenty died in police custody in June 2014.

A man found dead in his cell died from methadone intoxication in his sleep, an inquiry into his death has been told.

Warren Fenty died at Kittybrewster Police Station in June 2014, just hours after being checked in there following treatment for a drug overdose.

Day seven of the fatal accident inquiry into his death has heard that the 20-year-old was found unresponsive in cell 28 at the newly-opened custody suite at 7.04am on June 29, 2014.

He was declared dead by paramedics at 7.25am.

The custody suite at Kittybrewster Police Station.

‘A highly unusual situation’

Mr Fenty had been treated for a drug overdose in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s high dependency unit the day before.

After asking to be discharged and passing a psychiatric assessment he was deemed fit to leave and was checked straight into Kittybrester at around 4pm.

Today an independent medical professional, Dr Michael Johnston, provided his analysis of the care Mr Fenty received in both the hospital and at the police station.

He deemed doctors acted the same way “any other in that situation might” and said he regarded Mr Fenty’s death as “a highly unusual situation”.

Dr Johnston confirmed to fiscal depute Muhammad Sadiq that in his 25 years as a doctor he had “not come across anything like this”.

In particular, he highlighted the fact that Mr Fenty had consumed an “undisclosed but very likely a potentially-life-threatening volume of methadone sometime before 2.50am”, but was “chatting fine” with police staff later that same day.

Inmate laughed and joked with officers

“I was really quite struck by this aspect of the information that was made available,” he said.

“I felt that this conversation that took place between Warren Fenty and PSCO Murison was really quite striking in displaying a level of awareness and alertness from the now-deceased at the time.

“As highlighted as per Dr Weston’s visit at 8.55pm it strongly suggests to me that Mr Fenty was not displaying any signs of immediately life-threatening opiate poisoning at the time.”

Warren Fenty died in his cell at Kittybrewster police station in Aberdeen.

Dr Alasdair Weston, the force’s forensic medical examiner, who assessed Mr Fenty after he was sick in his cell at around 8pm that same day, gave evidence yesterday.

He said he was given no physical notes regarding the 20-year-old’s medical treatment for an overdose at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Had also said Mr Fenty had taken a “horse-dose” of methadone, estimated at around 200ml, and that had he known the young man had been in the high dependency unit he would have assessed his risk level differently.

However, having explained in detail the decisions made by the medics, Dr Johnston concluded: “The overall decisions that were made, I believe, are decisions that would have been made by many doctors working in similar circumstances.”

Cell surveillance and staffing issues

Earlier this week the inquiry heard how checks on the cells that evening were ‘lackadaisical’ and that various systems at the new facility, such as CCTV, were not fully operational the night of Mr Fenty’s death.

And last week one of the officers on duty that night told the inquiry that the suite was “understaffed” and he had been “running around like a headless chicken” the evening before Mr Fenty died.

The inquiry, being held virtually before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]