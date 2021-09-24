Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man who punched woman at house party claims he was ‘aiming for someone else’

By David McPhee
September 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Randolph Ross leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A man claimed he was aiming for someone else when he punched a woman during a drunken rammy at an Aberdeen house party.

Randolph Ross, 29, admitted drinking a large amount of alcohol at the party on Rowlett South Road, Aberdeen where he became aggressive after an argument with another guest on January 4 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that when a fight broke out in the kitchen Ross swung a punch and hit a woman – giving her a black eye.

He later claimed he was aiming the punch at another man.

Ross pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and throwing items around the party venue.

Accused punched woman ‘without provocation’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that a large volume of alcohol had been consumed at the party and that Ross had become aggressive later in the evening.

He said: “The accused became agitated and began to throw punches while he was within the kitchen.

“One of the guests tried to calm him down, which led to a disagreement.

“Without provocation, the accused punched the woman on the face with a closed fist and those at the party then managed to hold the accused back.

“She suffered bruising and swelling to her eye as a result of the assault.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘Woman stepped in between the two men’

Defence agent John Hardie said Ross was unable to recall much of the incident due to his high alcohol intake.

But he added that his client did remember that an altercation had broken out between him and another man at the party.

Ross threw a punch intended for the man but the woman stepped in between the two and the punch hit her by accident, the solicitor said.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told the 29-year old that he believed the altercation and the resulting punch occurred because he “has an issue with alcohol”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Napier sentenced Ross, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, to an 18-month community payback order with a supervision requirement and ordered him to pay £250 compensation to his victim.

