Gray’s School of Art launches new 10-day festival in Aberdeen

An all-new arts festival will come to Aberdeen next month to mark the final days of a prestigious exhibition currently on show.

The BAS9 British Art Show opened at Aberdeen Art Gallery in July, boasting some of the best contemporary UK artists and featuring film, photography, painting, sculpture and performance.

Now Gray’s School of Art’s creative unit has teamed up with the art gallery to host to showcase Beyond BAS9 – an all-new 10 day festival.

The series of exhibitions, talks and events will bring together contemporary art groups, collectives, artists and curators from across Aberdeen to demonstrate the vitality of the arts in the north-east.

It promises to put on a mix of in-person and online events, with many exploring the legacy of BAS9 and looking ahead to the next chapter for contemporary art in the city.

Other exhibitions will be held across the city

In addition to the works showcased at Aberdeen Art Gallery, a new exhibition called Paradigms, curated by Gray’s graduate Rachel Grant, will be on display at the Look Again Project Space on St Andrews Street.

Running for the entirety of October, she has pulled together work from artists in Aberdeen and Plymouth – as they are the first and last cities to have hosted the BAS9.

Focusing on ideas, values and practices that serve as a way of viewing reality, a host of film, photography and sculptures have been pulled together for the public to view.

Taking their art on the road

Gray’s School of Art Mobile Art School will also be hitting the city streets.

They hope to bring art to everyone through a series of free; interactive workshops themed around the idea of ‘Designing for the future’.

Visitors can expect to use ceramics, drawing, printmaking and use recycled materials.

There’ll also be a colourful performance parade through the streets of Aberdeen on October 11 – led by Plant Theatre for Plant People with British Art Show 9 artist Grace Ndiritu and local artists Aymee Charlton and Kinga Elliott.

Hilary Nicoll, co-director of Look Again, Gray’s School of Arts’ creative unit, said: “Beyond BA59 is a really vibrant festival that offers an engaging line up of events for everyone in the north-east and beyond to enjoy.

“Many of the events explore what BAS9 may offer in terms of legacy for the arts in the city and will bring artists and curators together to consider the lasting impact of the landmark British Art Show.

“There is so much potential in the north-east and this festival speaks powerfully of the connectivity of creative practitioners working in the region.”