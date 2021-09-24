Dons fans encouraged to take part in mental wellbeing course

A new well-being initiative run by Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust has been launched to encourage men to open up about mental health.

The Changing Room programme uses football as a means to reach out to fans who may be struggling with mental health issues.

By using football it helps create a community of like-minded men who often can’t open up about things that trouble them.

The course is a Scottish Association for Mental Health project in partnership with the SPFL Trust and football club charities across Scotland.

AFC Community Trust will be running a weekly two-hour class at Pittodrie for 12 weeks from October 4.

‘Brilliant programme’ for just the right time

AFC chairman Dave Cormack said: “During this unprecedented period of anxiety as a result of the pandemic, we’ve sadly lost fans to Covid and to other illnesses but also, tragically, to suicide.

“We’re acutely aware of the mental health challenge facing us, particularly among men who seem to struggle more with talking about their problems.

“This programme could not have come at a better time and I’d urge any of our male fans who are struggling to consider signing up.”

The trust wants to make sure that as people start to adjust to the new normal, that no one is left struggling to cope will make to sure to offer support when needed.

AFC Community Trust chief executive Liz Bowie said: “We’re calling on the Red Army to join us in this brilliant programme which uses football and other activities to explore things that impact on mental well-being, including how we view ourselves, think and feel.

“The trust is committed to improving the lives of fans and people in our local community and we hope The Changing Room inspires and supports men in our area to open up and help themselves, and others, improve their mental health.”