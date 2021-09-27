Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021
News / Aberdeen

Car chase driver avoids custodial sentence despite admitting 36 offences

By Danny McKay
September 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Ellis Leisk led police on a chase through Aberdeen.
A yob has avoided a custodial sentence despite admitting a staggering 36 offences – including a terrifying police chase called off on safety grounds.

Ellis Leisk, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on four separate indictments, containing a total of three dozen individual charges.

A police chase was sparked on January 25 when Leisk was seen driving a blue Subaru estate car  “erratically” in the Garthdee Road area, before failing to stop for police Anderson Drive.

He then sped across the city at up to 50mph in residential areas, cutting across grassy areas and even driving on pavements.

A pedestrian had to take evasive action at one point, and Leisk smashed into another vehicle before officers had to abandon the chase over safety fears.

Leisk was banned from driving for two years

Sniffer dogs were then brought to help track the teen down and he was arrested.

He pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while only the holder of a provisional licence and without insurance, and failing to stop and provide his details following an accident.

Leisk also admitted a string of offences from January 24 and 25 in the early hours of the morning before the pursuit.

He pled guilty to stealing fuel from a service station on North Anderson Drive, driving without insurance, stealing a vehicle on Stoker Road, Cruden Bay, and attempted housebreaking with intent to steal, also on Stoker Road.

Leisk further admitted housebreaking with intent to steal in Ellon and stealing a wallet from an insecure vehicle in Newburgh.

He also admitted breaching a curfew and failing to give police information as to the identification of the driver.

‘The report is unusually positive’

In three separate indictments, Leisk, of Montrose Drive, Aberdeen, also admitted:

  • Driving while only holding a provisional licence on March 25 2020.
  • Driving without insurance on the same date.
  • Careless driving on the same date.
  • Driving while only holding a provisional licence on May 4 2020.
  • Driving without insurance on the same date.
  • Dangerous driving on the same date.
  • Culpable and reckless conduct on the same date.
  • Attempted housebreaking with intent to steal on August 15 2020.
  • Attempted theft of a vehicle on the same date.
  • Attempted theft of another vehicle on the same date.
  • Attempted theft of a third vehicle on the same date.
  • A second attempted housebreaking with intent to steal on the same date.
  • Being found in a property in circumstances that it may be inferred he intended to commit theft on January 13 2021.
  • Theft on January 14 2021.
  • Theft of a vehicle on January 15 2021.
  • Driving while only holding a provisional licence on the same day.
  • Driving without insurance on the same date.
  • Failing to stop and provide details following an accident on the same date.
  • Theft of a vehicle on January 20 2021.
  • Theft from a vehicle on the same date.
  • Driving without insurance on the same date.
  • Driving while only holding a provisional licence on the same date.
  • Theft by housebreaking on the same date.
  • Theft from a vehicle on the same date.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “I’m not going to go into the offences in any meaningful way because I don’t think that’s either necessary or going to assist anybody.”

Referring to court-ordered social work reports, Mr Hingston said: “I’m really quite heartened and surprised to see the general level of responsibility and insight that comes through that report.

“What we’ve got here is somebody who has spent a considerable period in custody so far and is clearly learning exactly the kind of lessons the criminal justice system would want him to learn.

“The report is unusually positive for a man of 20 years of age with the kind of offending we’re talking about.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Leisk: “On balance, I must say I feel the better course for you and, more importantly, for the community in general, is for the court, despite the number and nature of these offences, to impose community-based orders.”

He ordered Leisk to be supervised for two years, and gave him a 10-month curfew and two-year driving ban as an alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

