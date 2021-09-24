Emma Wassell to make landmark 50th consecutive appearance for Scotland Rugby

Emma Wassell will make her 50th consecutive appearance for Scotland Rugby in a must win World Cup qualifier against Ireland on Saturday.

Ellon-born Wassell made her debut as a replacement in a 2014 Six Nations defeat to Ireland and has featured in every international match since.

The lock has been named in the starting XV in 48 out of the 50 consecutive appearances becoming a vital player in the national side.

Wassell’s dream of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup is still very much a reality.

Here is your Scotland team to face Ireland in the deciding Rugby World Cup Europe Qualifier tomorrow kick-off 5pm BST

BBC Alba

Scotland put themselves back into qualifying contention after a historic 22-27 victory over Spain.

Bryan Easson’s side put in a fantastic display scoring four tries to pick up a crucial bonus point.

Helen Nelsen who was born in Inverness played a significant part in the win against the Spaniards scoring a try, two conversions and a penalty.

Scotland are level with Spain, Italy and Ireland as all three teams are tied with five points in the tightly contested group.

A must win game

A win for Scotland against Ireland could secure automatic qualification, but their final standing in the group will depend on the result of Italy vs Spain who both have a better point difference than the Scots.

The best case scenario for Scotland would be a victory in their own fixture and a draw between Italy and Spain.

A second-place finish could also see Scotland qualify, as the runner up of the European group will be compete in a repêchage tournament.

The group competition will include Samoa, Columbia and the runners up of the Asia qualifying group. The winner will then qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.

Scotland’s qualifying campaign has already seen them break records irrespective of the result against Ireland.

The national side are now ranked 10th in the world, making the top ten for the first time in history.

Scotland vs Ireland will be shown live on BBC Alba with coverage starting at 16.55.