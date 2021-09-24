Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Emma Wassell to make landmark 50th consecutive appearance for Scotland Rugby

By Sophie Goodwin
September 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Emma Wassell is pictured during a Scotland Women's Rugby Training session at the Oriam
Emma Wassell is pictured during a Scotland Women's Rugby Training session at the Oriam

Emma Wassell will make her 50th consecutive appearance for Scotland Rugby in a must win World Cup qualifier against Ireland on Saturday.

Ellon-born Wassell made her debut as a replacement in a 2014 Six Nations defeat to Ireland and has featured in every international match since.

The lock has been named in the starting XV in 48 out of the 50 consecutive appearances becoming a vital player in the national side.

Wassell’s dream of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup is still very much a reality.

Scotland put themselves back into qualifying contention after a historic 22-27 victory over Spain.

Bryan Easson’s side put in a fantastic display scoring four tries to pick up a crucial bonus point.

Helen Nelsen who was born in Inverness played a significant part in the win against the Spaniards scoring a try, two conversions and a penalty.

Scotland are level with Spain, Italy and Ireland as all three teams are tied with five points in the tightly contested group.

A must win game

A win for Scotland against Ireland could secure automatic qualification, but their final standing in the group will depend on the result of Italy vs Spain who both have a better point difference than the Scots.

The best case scenario for Scotland would be a victory in their own fixture and a draw between Italy and Spain.

A second-place finish could also see Scotland qualify, as the runner up of the European group will be compete in a repêchage tournament.

The group competition will include Samoa, Columbia and the runners up of the Asia qualifying group. The winner will then qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.

Scotland’s qualifying campaign has already seen them break records irrespective of the result against Ireland.

The national side are now ranked 10th in the world, making the top ten for the first time in history.

Scotland vs Ireland will be shown live on BBC Alba with coverage starting at 16.55.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal