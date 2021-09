Eni’s ILX plans continue run of success with Cabaça North Eni has started up the Cabaça North development in Angola’s Block 15/06, adding another 15,000 barrels per day to the local hub.

Spain runs down clock on Algerian gas supplies The future of gas supplies from Algeria to Spain, via Morocco, remains unclear following a diplomatic spat.

Petrofac charged with seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery, intends to plead guilty Energy services giant Petrofac has been charged with seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.