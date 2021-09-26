‘One of the biggest crowds ever in Macduff’: New benches to mark 60th anniversary of Queen’s visit

The Queen and Prince Philip were greeted by thousands of cheering well-wishers the moment they stepped off the royal yacht Britannia at Macduff.

It happened on an overcast August day in 1961, but the visit remains clear in the memories of many who attended.

They say it was “one of the largest crowds ever” to gather in the town, with most of the community lining the shore to welcome the couple.

Many had large cameras hanging around their neck to capture the moment, while scores of giddy youngsters waved miniature Union flags to welcome Her Majesty.

After leaving the yacht the Queen and Prince Philip hopped into a car for a tour around the area – a first for a reigning monarch.

Now, the special day in the history of the coastal community has been celebrated with two new benches at the port.

‘Appropriate to provide a lasting memory’ of Queen’s Macduff visit

Andrew Simpson, Lord-Lieutenant of Banffshire, was on hand for the recent unveiling.

He said: “The visit by HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to Macduff in 1961 was a significant event for the community.

“Those who were present on the occasion have clear recollection of the royal couple and one of the largest crowds ever seen in Macduff.

“Sixty years later, not least following the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, it is appropriate to provide a lasting memory of this important event.

“The benches will also allow visitors and locals to enjoy the surroundings with a view of the busy working harbour.”

Watch newsreel footage of the visit here –

Art imitating life with The Crown filming

Last month, there was similar excitement when actress Imelda Staunton arrived to film scenes for royal drama The Crown.

Hundreds gathered to catch a glimpse of the Harry Potter actress as Her Majesty.

It appeared as though all of the filming was either done at sea or while the royal boat entered and left Macduff Harbour.

Some locals hoped the scene could be a flashback to the 1961 visit.

But the upcoming series is expected to be set in the 1990s, with a focus on tensions between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Queen was given box of kippers

The benches were donated by local fishing boat owners – one in memory of their parents.

After the unveiling, Reverend Hugh O’Brien, Minister of Macduff Parish Church, dedicated the benches in prayer.

Some people who were present in 1961 then spoke about their memories of that day.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Banff, Portsoy, Cullen, Buckie, Elgin and Nairn at the time.

As she left Macduff, she was presented with a box of kippers as a gift.

In the summer of 1961, the Queen was 35 years old and had been on the throne for less than a decade.

Now 95, the monarch continues to perform royal visits and is preparing for her “busiest autumn since her Jubilee in 2013”.