Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Aberdeen city centre park

By Lauren Robertson
September 26, 2021, 3:35 pm
A police officer guards an entrance to Bon Accord Terrace Gardens. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in an Aberdeen park.

Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.

They received reports of the incident at around 3.30am on Sunday morning, and later arrested a 20-year-old man.

A police spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman which happened around 3.30am at Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.”

Police in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Police taped off a section of the park on Sunday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed officers searching through the leaves and grass alongside one of the park’s paths.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0765 of 26 September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal