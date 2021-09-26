Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Aberdeen city centre park

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in an Aberdeen park.
Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.
They received reports of the incident at around 3.30am on Sunday morning, and later arrested a 20-year-old man.
A police spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman which happened around 3.30am at Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.”