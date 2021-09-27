Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Provost Skene’s House: Council reveals opening date for ‘hall of heroes’

By Jamie Hall
September 27, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 1:27 pm
Provost Skene's House will reopen on October 9.

The long-awaited reopening of Provost Skene’s House will take place in less than two weeks, Aberdeen City Council has announced.

Dating back to the 16th century, the home on Guestrow – the city’s oldest surviving building – has been undergoing a major refurbishment for more than two years.

As part of the £3.8 million revamp, it will include a “hall of heroes”, honouring some of the north-east’s most historic figures.

It will include Nobel laureate Lord Boyd Ord, who helped establish the Rowett Institute, operatic soprano Mary Garden and football legend Denis Law.

Work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic – but the public will finally get the chance to see inside the new-look building for themselves from October 9.

Provost Skene’s House ‘most historic’

“Provost Skene’s House is one of the city’s oldest buildings and I’m delighted that the renovations which have now been completed to the highest standards will ensure that it can be enjoyed by new generations of visitors,” said Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s city centre masterplan lead.

“The architects, building services staff, exhibitions designers and specialist contractors have all done a first-class job in difficult circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic. As we look ahead to the October school holidays we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors to the city’s newest attraction in our most historic building.”

The building will be operated by the city council’s archives, galleries and museums service.

Opening hours will be Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Council row over work

Last month a row erupted when SNP councillor Michael Hutchison questioned the quality of the repointing work at Provost Skene’s House.

He claimed some of the brickwork had been covered with mortar.

Ms Boulton claimed staff had been left “distraught” by the comments, and councillors voted to refer Mr Hutchison to the standards watchdog over claims he had breached their code of conduct.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]