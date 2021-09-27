Cycling signs to be removed across north-east

Thousands of temporary cycle route signs installed across the north-east this summer are to be removed, but plans for a more permanent solution may have shifted up a gear.

The Ride the North organisation laid out more than 2,000 miles of cycling routes across Aberdeenshire and Moray as part of its Ride the North 153 project.

An estimated 2,800 little blue signs have since been helping riders find their way around some of the most spectacular scenery in Scotland since they were installed in May.

But now, as the 153 project comes to a close at the end of September, Ride the North will be removing all of the signage, which cover linked routes all the way from Fettercairn to Forres.

Is it really the end of the road?

Although some cyclists have expressed dismay at the removal, regional transport body Nestrans and Aberdeenshire Council have both showed signs of interest in replacing the blue squares with something more substantial.

Jon Barron, active travel development officer with Nestrans, highlighted the benefits of the potential creation of a permanent signed cycling network in the region.

He explained the feedback Nestrans has received regarding the signs so far has been “generally positive”.

Mr Barron said: “Nestrans appreciate the support of Aberdeenshire Council colleagues which allowed for the temporary placing of these signs from May to the end of this month.

“The temporary ones will be removed as per the terms of that agreement.

“I have already begun to review the wealth of data, information, personal case studies and generally positive comments that I have received to date in order to determine the next steps.

“The review will involve local authority colleagues.

“Encouraging more people to consider cycling can only be a good thing, both in terms of their physical and psychological well-being.”

A ‘tremendous platform’ to encourage cycling

The Nestrans officer said having more people cycling can also benefit the environment “for example, by reducing the number of non-essential car journeys”, and highlighted the potential for economic boosts.

He continued: “We’ve had the north east being showcased as part of the Tour of Britain very recently.

“While acknowledging there are both legislative processes and financial pressures in establishing a permanently signed ‘North East Cycle Network’ similar to other areas in the UK, it could well be the case that the creation of such might be a tremendous platform to encourage more people to experience by bike the quieter back roads that criss-cross our communities, while also providing, as the trial has shown, some economic support to local businesses.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council added: “These temporary signs were erected as a trial by organisers of the Ride the North initiative which ran from May until the end of September.

“We have been happy to support this very worthwhile trial and we look forward to any subsequent review of the project which might consider the need for more robust and suitable permanent signage in the longer term.”

