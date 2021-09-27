Hand-painted sign for beloved Aberdeen pub Under The Hammer goes under the hammer

The hand-painted sign for much-loved Aberdeen pub Under The Hammer is itself going under the hammer – all to support a local good cause.

The North Silver Street institution is undergoing a significant makeover after it was saved from permanent closure by hospitality group McGinty’s this summer.

A year ago, then-owner Colin Watson declared on social media that his bar was “below the water line and unable to remain afloat”, and would not be reopening after taking a financial battering during the coronavirus lockdown.

Its future looked bleak until the end of July, when the Aberdeen-based firm – which also runs city venues including The Stag, The Grill and The Esslemont – announced they had bought the site.

Alan Aitken, operations director of McGinty’s, said at the time: “As life returns to the city centre after the difficult 16 months or so, we are looking forward to relaunching this much-loved venue and bring some positivity to the city.

“We also plan to develop the historic charm of the venue with modern yet stylish interiors and update the drinks selection to meet current trends.”

He added: “We are pleased to confirm the long-established name, which links to the auction house above, will stay the same.”

But while the name is sticking, the sign is not.

Sign to go under the hammer…

Earlier this month, the new owners unveiled modernised branding for Under The Hammer via their Facebook page.

Part of the regeneration will involve the replacement of the painted sign, which was once visible close to street level above the entrance of the basement pub.

After receiving some interest for the sign, McGinty’s have decided to auction it off to raise money for Aberdeen charity Archway.

‼️‼️‼️AUCTION ALERT‼️‼️‼️🔨Under the hammer hand painted sign is going under the hammer!This beauty of a hand painted… Posted by Under The Hammer on Monday, 27 September 2021

The firm’s directors will be hiking along the West Highland Way between Glasgow and Fort William next week for the same cause.

Those interested in getting their hands on the sign are asked to comment under the Facebook post with their bid, and the person with the highest bid at noon on Friday, October 1 will take the piece of boozy Aberdeen history home.