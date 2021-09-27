Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Hand-painted sign for beloved Aberdeen pub Under The Hammer goes under the hammer

By Craig Munro
September 27, 2021, 6:17 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 7:13 pm
The Under The Hammer sign in its original home. Picture by Chris Sumner

The hand-painted sign for much-loved Aberdeen pub Under The Hammer is itself going under the hammer – all to support a local good cause.

The North Silver Street institution is undergoing a significant makeover after it was saved from permanent closure by hospitality group McGinty’s this summer.

A year ago, then-owner Colin Watson declared on social media that his bar was “below the water line and unable to remain afloat”, and would not be reopening after taking a financial battering during the coronavirus lockdown.

Its future looked bleak until the end of July, when the Aberdeen-based firm – which also runs city venues including The Stag, The Grill and The Esslemont – announced they had bought the site.

Alan Aitken, operations director of McGinty’s, said at the time: “As life returns to the city centre after the difficult 16 months or so, we are looking forward to relaunching this much-loved venue and bring some positivity to the city.

“We also plan to develop the historic charm of the venue with modern yet stylish interiors and update the drinks selection to meet current trends.”

He added: “We are pleased to confirm the long-established name, which links to the auction house above, will stay the same.”

But while the name is sticking, the sign is not.

Sign to go under the hammer…

Earlier this month, the new owners unveiled modernised branding for Under The Hammer via their Facebook page.

Part of the regeneration will involve the replacement of the painted sign, which was once visible close to street level above the entrance of the basement pub.

After receiving some interest for the sign, McGinty’s have decided to auction it off to raise money for Aberdeen charity Archway.

‼️‼️‼️AUCTION ALERT‼️‼️‼️🔨Under the hammer hand painted sign is going under the hammer!This beauty of a hand painted…

Posted by Under The Hammer on Monday, 27 September 2021

The firm’s directors will be hiking along the West Highland Way between Glasgow and Fort William next week for the same cause.

Those interested in getting their hands on the sign are asked to comment under the Facebook post with their bid, and the person with the highest bid at noon on Friday, October 1 will take the piece of boozy Aberdeen history home.

