Car crashes into petrol pump at Sainsbury’s Garthdee

A car has collided with a petrol pump at an Aberdeen filling station.

Sainsbury’s Garthdee has closed its forecourt following the bump.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2.45pm after reports of a two-vehicle crash in the forecourt.

It is understood that the crash caused a vehicle to collide with a pump.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 2.40pm officers were called to a petrol station in the Garthdee area of Aberdeen following a two-vehicle crash which also caused damage to a pump.”

Fire crews were also in attendance to make the area safe and left the scene at around 3.15pm.

The petrol station in Garthdee has been busier than normal recently, with motorists queuing to fill up following fears of fuel shortages.

