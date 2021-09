Rich nations pitch $5bn to fund South Africa coal exit Envoys from some of the world’s richest nations met with South African cabinet ministers on Tuesday to discuss a climate deal that could channel almost $5 billion toward ending the country’s dependence on coal.

Bilfinger UK and Bilfinger Salamis to merge to create £346m business Bilfinger UK and Bilfinger Salamis have announced plans to merge to create a new £346 million turnover engineering and maintenance business.

UK ‘too reliant’ on gas says renewables boss as energy crisis continues A renewables chief has blamed the current energy crisis on the UK’s reliance on gas, arguing its left consumers “exposed” to market fluctuations.