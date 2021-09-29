Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Images reveal major revamp planned to transform Inverurie Town Hall into council base

By Ben Hendry
September 29, 2021, 6:08 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 6:08 pm
This huge triangular extension could be added to Inverurie Town Hall

Inverurie Town Hall is in line for a major revamp amid plans to house hundreds of council workers in a huge extension.

The B-listed granite building at the top of Market Street dates back more than 150 years.

Aberdeenshire Council is now seeking permission to radically modify the structure with a triangular addition big enough to house 450 full-time staff.

New images reveal how striking the transformation would be.

The towering extension would be big enough for hundreds of employees.

Design inspired by high-profile buildings

And the local authority insists the redevelopment will “turn this historic asset into a flagship focal point for the community”.

As well as the large extension, there will be new public areas created outside the building.

Planning papers say there will be an “adaptable pedestrian friendly space suitable for a range of town-hosted events”.

Designers say the extension itself has been influenced by buildings such as the Kunsthaus Zürich art museum in Switzerland, the Glasgow City College campus and Cambridge University’s Student Services Centre.

How the extension to Inverurie Town Hall would look.

Old offices will be vacated

The planning document explains that the extension will bring under one roof various council services currently scattered across Inverurie, Kintore, Ellon and Oldmeldrum.

The building would provide space for a customer service point and registrar services, alongside general office space and meeting rooms.

Meanwhile, the existing council offices at Gordon House would be demolished to provide 100 free parking spaces associated with the new office.

The images will prove a talking point in the town.

The council’s Garioch area manager, Ann Overton, said: “This project forms part of Aberdeenshire Council’s ‘office space strategy’.

“Inverurie Town Hall is a landmark building in the town, and community input has been key in developing proposals that are both bold and sympathetic.

“Accessibility has been a key factor in discussions, both in terms of making it easier for people to make use of the community facilities in the town hall, as well as easy access to council services.”

This image shows where the new civic spaces would be created.

Proposal would ‘rejuvenate’ Inverurie Town Hall

The council says the plan will reduce the costs involved with running various buildings while “improving the presence of the council within Aberdeenshire”.

The planning statement adds: “The project also looks to rejuvenate a key local authority, and community, asset positioned central within the town – Inverurie Town Hall.”

Aberdeenshire Council also says the development would bring more footfall to Inverurie town centre.

