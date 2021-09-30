Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
News / Aberdeen

Hotel operator sought to run newly revamped historic building in Fraserburgh town centre

By Ben Hendry
September 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 6:43 am
Heritage leaders are keen for a hotel operator to come forward.

For years, the burned out former John Trail book shop was little more than a carbuncle in the centre of Fraserburgh.

The property was gutted in a fire in 2009, and it spent a decade falling into decay.

But the North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) swooped to its rescue in 2019 – announcing £1.3 million plans to regenerate the eyesore.

Work on its transformation began last June.

By November, the building will be ready for a new lease of life as a hotel.

Appeal for operator

NESPT has issued an appeal for someone to seize the “exciting opportunity” to helm the new business.

The former John Trail Bookshop.

The group is looking for individuals with “solid hotel management experience”.

That could mean small chains seeking another location or even folk eager to “break into the industry” at a time more of us are holidaying at home.

The building at 5-7 Mid Street will have 11 en suite bedrooms, including a fully accessible bedroom on the ground floor, a small café/restaurant, a fully fitted kitchen and a reception area.

The heritage group has also bought the adjoining B-listed former Clydesdale Bank.

Work has already begun on converting it into a large bar and restaurant, with lift access to a further five large bedrooms or suites.

The former Clydesdale bank, pictured last November by Scott Baxter.

New chapter for John Trail book shop

The appeal for operators stresses the benefits of the venture.

The NESPT statement says: “This is a long-term venture and one which is in keenly awaited by local businesses as well as the wider community.

“Whilst the town has a reasonable B&B choice, the contemporary hotel market is very limited.

“Visitors often have to travel to Peterhead (17 miles away) or Macduff/Banff (24 miles distant) for hotel accommodation.

“If you have the vision to see this unique picture, then we are very keen to hear from you.”

In the first instance, interested parties should email Paul Higson, NESPT project manager, at info@nespt.org.

The closing date is 5pm on Thursday, October 7.

