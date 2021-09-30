Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Lewis warehouse in Aberdeen helps distribution firm expand reach

By Kirstin Tait
September 30, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 2:31 pm
M&H Carriers expands into John Lewis Aberdeen warehouse following increase in demand.

The John Lewis warehouse in Aberdeen has been given a new purpose to help distribution firm M&H Carriers expand its north-east operations.

The George Street department store closed its doors in January and has remained shut permanently since.

The distinctive concrete building is now home to the Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre – administering a range of immunisations including flu and Covid jabs.

And now, the firm’s Aberdeen warehouse has too been given a new lease of life as a the Scottish distribution firm is due to make use of the space.

John Lewis in Aberdeen was among the Scottish retailing casualties.

M&H Carriers has partnered with the retailer to expand its capacity and cater for an increased demand for deliveries in the north-east.

The company deliver both parcels and larger items – including furniture and household appliances – on behalf of retailers such as B&Q and Marks & Spencer.

Under the arrangement, the John Lewis team will handle all warehousing, picking and loading of M&H Carriers’ home deliveries in the north east.

Home deliveries from the department store will also continue to run through the Altens Industrial Estate site.

Demand for delivery ‘through the roof’

It comes as home delivery manager Mike Buchan says the demand for delivery has “gone through the roof” due to a change in shopping habits and more people ordering large and bulky items online.

It’s allowed the firm to hire three new two-man delivery crews to carry out the larger deliveries – with hopes to employ more by the end of the year.

Mr Buchan said: “By moving into these new premises, we are not only able to provide a greater delivery service to customers across the north of Scotland – but we have also been able to help provide work and employment for all those who worked in the warehouse while John Lewis’ Aberdeen store was open.

“We’ve had a long relationship with John Lewis, having carried out their local deliveries for a number of years. This is the first time they have partnered with an external business in this way, so we are delighted to have this opportunity to expand our operations and enhance our service offering.”

