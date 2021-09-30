Overnight closures announced as Haudagain roundabout work continues

Drivers have been advised one of the busiest Aberdeen roads will be closed to traffic for resurfacing work.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Auchmill Terrace and the Haudagain roundabout will be shut overnight from October 5 at 7pm until October 9 at 6am.

Resurfacing work will be divided into two parts, of which the first will focus on the eastbound carriageway before workers move onto the westbound side of the road.

Traffic diversions will be in place while the work is undertaken to minimise any disruption to drivers.

Road users have also been reminded that a contraflow on the A92 North Anderson Drive continues to be in place.

Transport Scotland apologised for “any inconvenience caused” and thanked the “community and road users for their continued cooperation”.

Haudagain work delayed due to Covid

The work to be carried out is part of a £50 million project to improve the notorious Haudagain roundabout, which was once dubbed Europe’s worst.

The A92/A96 junction improvements were previously expected to be finished this spring, however, work was delayed due to the pandemic.

The project was relaunched in July and is expected to be completed in winter this year.