‘It’s like Christmas day!’ Charity gets lorry-load of DC Thomson goodies to help fill stockings this winter

Charlie House volunteers are unpacking huge crates of Oor Wullie merchandise, Bananaman costumes, Broons books and much more after receiving a lorryload of goodies from DC Thomson.

The company which owns the Press and Journal and Evening Express has given thousands of pounds worth of excess stock from its online shop to the charity.

The scores of items will be shared with youngsters as treats this winter, and sold to raise much-needed funds.

The mammoth delivery was dropped off during the week.

And the 18 large pallets loaded with cardboard boxes are now being stored in the former Dorothy Perkins store at the Bon Accord Centre – which the mall donated free of charge.

Sorting through the bundles is something of a military operation, and a small army of volunteers started the arduous process on Thursday.

Task ‘bigger than expected’

Charlie House’s director of fundraising, Susan Crighton, explained how the major donation fell into place.

She said: “DC Thomson had been looking for a charity to donate this surplus stock to, and the OCS facilities management company helped to get both of us together.

“They asked if the stock could be any use to us, and the answer was yes.

“It’s probably a bigger task than any of us realised, but we are so grateful for it.

“It feels like Christmas Day as we are finding out what is in these boxes.

“However long it takes, it will be well worth it.”

As the operation got under way, Susan was joined by Charlie House employee Ivana Taylor-Ross and volunteers Ruth Crawford and Helen MacCuish.

They tore cellophane from the pallets and delved into cardboard boxes to sort through the stock, making sure every item was accounted for.

Crates of sewing kits and bundles of wool nestled next to adult size Dennis The Menace costumes and boxes of self-tan lotion in the former clothes shop.

Tins of teabags produced to celebrate the 150th anniversary of The People’s Friend and even “paint-your-own” Oor Wullie figurines were also unearthed.

And for the sweet-toothed, there boxes of chocolate and packs of fudge were stacked up in piles.

Charlie House: DC Thomson donation will make a ‘massive difference’

Some of the goodies will be distributed over the festive period, while other material will be sold at the charity’s Curated Aberdeen indoor market.

However, some items are likely to be pledged to other worthy causes.

Susan added: “This is going to make a massive difference to us this Christmas, a lot of it is festive stock and none of it has cost us a penny.

“Anything we make by selling it is pure profit.

“We don’t want any of it to go to waste, and are thinking about how we can share what we don’t need with other local charities.

Craig Houston, head of eCommerce and partnerships at DC Thomson is pleased to see the stock being put to good use.

He said: “Charlie House is a fantastic charity and we are really pleased to be able to support them in this way.

“Thanks to Allison Diamond at OCS for co-ordinating this and we hope that these products bring some smiles to the children and families supported by Charlie House.”